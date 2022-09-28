Previous
Next
Sailors Delight by timerskine
Photo 675

Sailors Delight

Red sky at night, sailors delight.
Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach for a stroll at sunset and were rewarded with this spectacular sight!

Lest you think I amped this up in PS, here's what the sky looked like about 5 miles away: https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryAviationMuseum/photos/pcb.10160116872941797/10160116849656797/
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise