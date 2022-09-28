Sailors Delight

Red sky at night, sailors delight.

Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.



The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach for a stroll at sunset and were rewarded with this spectacular sight!



Lest you think I amped this up in PS, here's what the sky looked like about 5 miles away: https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryAviationMuseum/photos/pcb.10160116872941797/10160116849656797/