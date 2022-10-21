Misty Sunrise

The Military Aviation Museum's Navy Hangar was being rented by a US Navy SEAL Team for a big promotion ceremony. The hangar had to be emptied of planes and chairs set up for the anticipated 400 guests. Since the ceremony was at 10am, the aircraft movement started at 7am. We had pushed out our two "ride birds" - the N2S Stearman (yellow one on the left) and the civilian WACO (red one on the right) - when the sun started to light up the fog over the runway. Most of us stopped to take some pictures.