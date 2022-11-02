Previous
Down The Hatch! by timerskine
Photo 684

Down The Hatch!

This great blue heron was so determined to get a bite to eat that it didn't mind if I watched from very close range. Everything worked out for the heron and the photographer, but not so much for the doomed little fishy.

I spent about an hour at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and came away with a trove of great shots!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Tim Erskine

