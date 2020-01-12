Previous
Snow Day Sunday by tina_mac
Photo 2312

Snow Day Sunday

We got a good amount of snow today. It was beautiful on our morning walk. They didn't feel like sledding today, but spent a lot of time outside building snowmen, forts, having snow ball fights, and of course several walks with the puppy.
12th January 2020

Tina Mac

