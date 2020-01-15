Previous
Light and Pup by tina_mac
Photo 2315

Light and Pup

When your puppy lies in great light, you drop everything to photograph it. One day away from 13 weeks old.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
