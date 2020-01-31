Previous
Growing by tina_mac
Photo 2333

Growing

She's 15 weeks old now. She has passed the fluff ball stage and is now all legs and paws. They grow so fast.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Sharon Lee
so very sweet
February 2nd, 2020  
