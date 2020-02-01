Sign up
Photo 2334
Sound Waves
We went to the science and engineering fair at the university and had a lot of fun at different booths and shows. We even got to see a Guinness world record being made.
1st February 2020
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
1st February 2020 12:11pm
