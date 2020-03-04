Previous
Next
Water and Lights by tina_mac
Photo 2367

Water and Lights

I stopped by a local shopping center while running errands tonight and thought it might be a good moment to do a bit of water blur with the fountains. I could have stayed there for hours playing around with it, but I was short on time.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise