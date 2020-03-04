Sign up
Photo 2367
Water and Lights
I stopped by a local shopping center while running errands tonight and thought it might be a good moment to do a bit of water blur with the fountains. I could have stayed there for hours playing around with it, but I was short on time.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2367
Views
3
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
4th March 2020 8:07pm
