Sunshine

We've had 4 days straight of rainy, cloudy, chilly weather (which is pretty unusual here), so I jumped at the chance to get a shot when the sun finally shone through our windows today. The light seemed perfect...it was this little spot of diffused light, but this didn't really turn out as well as I hoped. I don't think it was diffused enough. Plus, I only had a few seconds to capture it, so I did what I could.