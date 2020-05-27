Previous
Okapi by tina_mac
Okapi

She was able to do her animal report for her grandparents and teacher virtually. She did such a great job...I'm so proud of her!
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Kaylynn
Precious memories for sure - she’s a cutie
May 28th, 2020  
