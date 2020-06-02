Previous
Last Day of School Books by tina_mac
Every year on the last day of school, I give the kids a book that their teacher has personalized with a message. This year was a strange one...they had three different teachers, including me. So I was the one that wrote a message in them.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
