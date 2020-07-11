Sign up
Photo 2496
Cooling Off
It was a HOT day today, so they decided to cool off in the pup's pool. We also took a drive today, but there wasn't much opportunity for pictures, not to mention it was a bit disappointing landscape-wise.
11th July 2020
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
11th July 2020 3:03pm
