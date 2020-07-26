Sign up
Photo 2512
Survivor Edits
Last weekend, my son planned another Survivor morning for us in the backyard. This time, he played Jeff Probst, cameraman, and producer. They spent this morning going over the footage and editing into a real "show" this morning.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th July 2020 10:37am
close