Previous
Next
Survivor Edits by tina_mac
Photo 2512

Survivor Edits

Last weekend, my son planned another Survivor morning for us in the backyard. This time, he played Jeff Probst, cameraman, and producer. They spent this morning going over the footage and editing into a real "show" this morning.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise