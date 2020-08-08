Previous
In the Sunflower Field by tina_mac
In the Sunflower Field

We went to a local sunflower field and took her eight year pictures. EIGHT! I can't believe she will be eight in less than a week.
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderfully captured!!
August 10th, 2020  
