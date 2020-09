The Unofficial First Day of School

Even though yesterday was their first day of school, they didn't do much except pick up their devices, meet their teachers, and do a few small offline assignments. Today was a packed full day of online meetings and assignments. There were district-wide connectivity issues that were quite frustrating, but we made it work and were one of the few families that made it to every meeting and on time. Lucky for us, I could devote all my time to helping them and they have a very tech savvy daddy.