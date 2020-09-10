Previous
Recess by tina_mac
Recess

Recess looks a little different during virtual school. Instead of soccer with friends, you play with your mom and brother.

It just dawned on me that yesterday was the last day of my eighth 365 project, so this is day one of my ninth.
10th September 2020

Tina Mac

