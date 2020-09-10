Sign up
Photo 2558
Recess
Recess looks a little different during virtual school. Instead of soccer with friends, you play with your mom and brother.
It just dawned on me that yesterday was the last day of my eighth 365 project, so this is day one of my ninth.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
