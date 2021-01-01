Previous
A New Year by tina_mac
Photo 2669

A New Year

We had a good day relaxing, playing games (we introduced the kids to Clue...that was fun!), and starting to pack up holiday decorations. I hope everyone else had a nice start to a brand new year!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
