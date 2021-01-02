Previous
The Search for Snow by tina_mac
Photo 2671

The Search for Snow

The weather forecast has teased snow for weeks now and only given us a few flakes. We decided to seek it out in the mountains today and found some. All three had great fun in it!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
