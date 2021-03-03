Previous
Hand Up in Art Class by tina_mac
Hand Up in Art Class

Still loving art. A winter scene is a bit discouraging, but I can get behind the beautiful aurora she painted.
3rd March 2021

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
