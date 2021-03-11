B&W of My Girl

I am falling away from my documentary photography ways and starting to have to set up shots more because every...day...is...the...same. I feel like I do much better just documenting our lives and I love it so much more but it has been hard lately. Maybe that's fitting for the one year anniversary of the pandemic becoming an official pandemic. One year ago today, we knew about it and were cautious, but had no idea what it was going to mean and were still going about our daily lives (for a few more days, anyway). I'm so happy to hear the good news about the vaccine roll-out in the U.S. tonight, and that my at-risk sister got her vaccination today. Yay for progress!