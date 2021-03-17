Sign up
Photo 2746
Early Morning St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt
We got up early and went to a local shopping area that had a leprechaun scavenger hunt set up. We did it in the dark, before any of the stores were open. It was a fun way to start the day.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2746
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
