Eating Donuts, Being Inspired by tina_mac
Photo 2756

Grandma dropped off donuts for breakfast to top off the virtual sleepover she had with the kids, and I spent another day at my virtual photography conference. This speaker was Kate T. Parker and she was really inspiring.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
