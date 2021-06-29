Previous
The "Attic" by tina_mac
Photo 2849

The "Attic"

Spent a little time this afternoon at grandparent's house. They love to play in this room upstairs that reminds me of an attic. Also hot as an attic with this extreme heat, but the kids didn't seem to mind.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
