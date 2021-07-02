Previous
Sand Castles and Cold Dips by tina_mac
We went to the river to play today. There's a little trail through the woods that leads to a perfect little beach. We looked for tadpoles, made sand castles, and cooled off in the frigid water.
Tina Mac

