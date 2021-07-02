Sign up
Photo 2853
Sand Castles and Cold Dips
We went to the river to play today. There's a little trail through the woods that leads to a perfect little beach. We looked for tadpoles, made sand castles, and cooled off in the frigid water.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
2nd July 2021 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
