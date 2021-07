Sunset and Camping

We had such a great camping trip. We took the long way up and stopped by Sun Valley to check out the resort for the first time. Then, off to find a campsite. It was our first time going without a reservation and were lucky enough to find a campsite at our top choice. Swimming in the lake, hiking, card games, watching wildlife, dinner by campfire, sunset walks by the water, and s'mores rounded out a great day.