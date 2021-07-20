Previous
Downtown by tina_mac
Downtown

We had a lovely time downtown. They scootered at our amazing skate park, played on the equipment across the street, we walked around, played on a huge climbing structure, and enjoyed some ice cream from our favorite shop.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
