Cold Swim by tina_mac
Cold Swim

This is likely my last underwater shot of the season. Summer is winding down and the water was COLD!

In other news, my son had his middle school orientation today. How can my baby be in middle school?!
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
