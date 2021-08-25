Previous
Pool by tina_mac
Photo 2904

Pool

Ever since we found out the clubhouse of where we are staying has a pool table, the kids have been determined to play every day.

This is also the last glimpse at her long tresses...she got at least six inches cut off right after this!
Tina Mac

