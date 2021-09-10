A Nice Walk

I made it a priority to walk around the beach that is near our temp housing, as our days are numbered here and it was likely my last chance while here. I was filled with so many feelings of gratitude, to be able to live here and finding a house to call our own. During this walk, I got the call that the house was officially ours. It was perfect timing. We got the keys this afternoon and excitedly went room to room, making plans for our future there.



Ironically, this is also the first day of my 10th 365 project. To new beginnings!