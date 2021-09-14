Previous
Every Day Shot on a Not so Ordinary Day by tina_mac
Photo 2924

Every Day Shot on a Not so Ordinary Day

The movers came today, but we decided to stay in our temp housing for a few more days so we can get things settled at the new house a bit before we move in.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
