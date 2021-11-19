Previous
Lake Walk by tina_mac
Photo 2991

Lake Walk

I took the dog with me to run an errand and to the nearby lake. We walked the almost three miles around it. It was a beautiful morning.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
