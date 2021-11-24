Previous
Fridge Craft by tina_mac
Photo 2995

Fridge Craft

A cute turkey my daughter made in school.
The kids had a half day of school, so we spent part of the afternoon baking a pumpkin pie...there were literal blood, sweat, and tears put into it.
Tina Mac

