Photo 3086
Playful
Between me painting all day, nursing an ice-skating injury, and workers at the house, she only got one walk today instead of her usual two or three. This meant boundless energy...she was ready to play all day.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
3086
photos
48
followers
18
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd February 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
