Surprise Lilacs by tina_mac
Photo 3142

Surprise Lilacs

I have been enjoying this first spring in our house, seeing all the things that pop up, but this one was truly a surprise. We have a "tree" growing in a pot in our backyard that ended up being lilac. We were not expecting that one!
