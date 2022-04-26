Previous
Tulips by tina_mac
Tulips

I have yet to visit the tulip fields this year. It has been such a busy month. I was supposed to go today, but it didn't work out, so I guess store bought tulips will have to do for now.
26th April 2022

Tina Mac

