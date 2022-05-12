Previous
Empty, but Soon Not by tina_mac
Photo 3158

Empty, but Soon Not

The kids have enjoyed this room for gymnastics practice and imagining, but I think it's time to start filling it. It has been re-painted and our furniture comes soon, much to their chagrin.
