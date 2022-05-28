Sign up
Photo 3175
Pool Opening Day
We made it to the neighborhood pool opening day. It was cold and wet, so not busy and still so much fun. Yay for heated pools!
I also got to try out my GoPro with dome, which was great.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
