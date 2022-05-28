Previous
Pool Opening Day
Pool Opening Day

We made it to the neighborhood pool opening day. It was cold and wet, so not busy and still so much fun. Yay for heated pools!
I also got to try out my GoPro with dome, which was great.
Tina Mac

