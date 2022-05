Bust

We had a four day weekend with Memorial Day and the Friday before off. I had high hopes it would be a weekend filled with adventure, but first, the weather didn't cooperate, then the universe, making at least Friday kind of a bust. We went to this old favorite park of ours, but the kids really didn't weren't into it. We tried getting the car washed and the car wash was broken. Not to mention a failed hair experiment. But, it was still nice spending this time together, so we took it in stride.