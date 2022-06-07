Previous
Field Trip by tina_mac
Field Trip

How cool is it that they got to walk to the neighborhood pool to have swim lessons during school?! I enjoyed getting back to school volunteering as well. What a fun end of school year these kids are having!
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Gavin.J
Sensational capture:)
June 8th, 2022  
