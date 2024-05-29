Previous
Watching Sister in the Rain by tina_mac
Photo 3903

Watching Sister in the Rain

My daughter ran out to splash around in the rain and pup was VERY interested in what she was doing.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
