Post Shower Hair Brushing by tina_mac
Photo 3930

Post Shower Hair Brushing

A house full of teenagers and preteens was my day today. I didn't pick up my camera until bedtime because that kind of day is A LOT for me.
27th June 2024

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
