Water Droplets

I guess I'm liking the abstract water droplet shots lately. I guess it's pretty indicative of our weather lately anyway.



I woke up today, ready and excited for an adventure. After all, there are only so many weekends in a summer and only so many summers with my kids at home. It didn't work out...due to some weather/trail condition issues and an all around unenthusiastic bunch, we had a pretty chill day at home instead. I suppose we needed it after an exciting day yesterday.