Photo 3195
Father's Day Fun
We had a great day celebrating dad...at the beach/waterfront, and later at dinner downtown and a trip to another beach/waterfront.
And apparently it is painful to take a picture with your dad on Father's Day when you are 12!
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
0
0
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
