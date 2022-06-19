Previous
Father's Day Fun by tina_mac
Photo 3195

Father's Day Fun

We had a great day celebrating dad...at the beach/waterfront, and later at dinner downtown and a trip to another beach/waterfront.

And apparently it is painful to take a picture with your dad on Father's Day when you are 12!
Tina Mac

