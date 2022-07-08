Previous
Taking Off by tina_mac
Photo 3211

Taking Off

Traveling to Chicago for a photography conference. I always have a hard time picking up my camera on travel days, but glad I snuck this one in. It helps to be traveling with another photographer!
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
