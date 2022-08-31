Previous
Ear Piercing...Eek! by tina_mac
Ear Piercing...Eek!

She has been asking to get her ears pierced. I told her at the end of summer, so here we are. She was so brave.
31st August 2022

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
