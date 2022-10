Anniversary

Fifteenth anniversary with my hubby and we spent it going to get a booster, grabbing some lunch, and walking at the wetlands by the restaurant. It is so smoky and hot...I'm so ready for it to be done with! It was nice to spend some time with him, even if it was short-lived. Just a quick cell phone snap of the walkway...they have neat art installations that look like wildlife, but only if you look at it in a certain spot.