Fresh Air by tina_mac
Photo 3308

Fresh Air

The smoke has finally subsided, at least for today, so I took the pup on a nice hike. I was hoping to see some fall colors, but they are just starting to change.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
