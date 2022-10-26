Previous
Waiting by tina_mac
Waiting

We started on a walk, then hubby decided to join us, so we waited here for him. She was happy with her tree bark and I was happy to get a quick cell phone image of her laying in the leaves.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
