Photo 3329
A Beautiful Place for a Fall Walk
Took a trip to the arboretum today to take a walk amongst the fall colors. I am still a spring lover at heart, though.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
3329
photos
40
followers
17
following
912% complete
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
