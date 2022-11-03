Previous
A Beautiful Place for a Fall Walk by tina_mac
Photo 3329

A Beautiful Place for a Fall Walk

Took a trip to the arboretum today to take a walk amongst the fall colors. I am still a spring lover at heart, though.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
