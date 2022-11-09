Previous
Fallen Leaves by tina_mac
Photo 3335

Fallen Leaves

Just a quick little image with my phone on my walk with the pup. I just thought the light on the leaves were pretty on the ground.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
